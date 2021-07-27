Spurs Sports & Entertainment announce job opportunities at AT&T Center and Toyota field

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for a part-time summer job? Well, you're in luck!
The San Antonio Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced they are hiring 60 new part-time employees to join their team to help support events and games taking place at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field, according to a press release.
A job fair will be hosted at the AT&T Center Tuesday July 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Wednesday July 28 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
The press release said the following positions are available:
- Fan experience representatives – Ushers, greeters, ticket takers
- Event security staff
- Box office representatives
- Building operations crew members
Interested candidates must be available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays for events and games at Toyota Field and the AT&T Center, including games for the upcoming 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs season.
The release said to help expedite your experience at the job fair, apply in advance by visiting the SS&E Careers Site or text “FAMILY” to 97211. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.