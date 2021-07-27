Spurs Sports & Entertainment announce job opportunities at AT&T Center and Toyota field

A job fair will be hosted at the AT&T Center Tuesday July 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Wednesday July 28 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — Looking for a part-time summer job? Well, you're in luck!

The San Antonio Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced they are hiring 60 new part-time employees to join their team to help support events and games taking place at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field, according to a press release.

A job fair will be hosted at the AT&T Center Tuesday July 27 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Wednesday July 28 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The press release said the following positions are available:

Fan experience representatives – Ushers, greeters, ticket takers

Event security staff

Box office representatives

Building operations crew members

Interested candidates must be available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays for events and games at Toyota Field and the AT&T Center, including games for the upcoming 2021-22 San Antonio Spurs season.