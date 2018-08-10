The San Antonio Spurs have announced that starting PG Dejounte Murray suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's preseason game against the Houston Rockets.

The team says Murray underwent an MRI examination Monday morning. The team did not have an official timetable for Murray's return. Speaking to reporters Monday, however, head coach Gregg Popovich had a dire outlook on his ability to play in the 2018-2019 season.

"I assume he misses the season," Pop said.

Murray's right leg appeared to give out while he drove for a layup over Rockets guard James Harden, who was called for a foul. Murray fell to the floor with 2:20 left in the second quarter, writhing in pain.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray on the floor after suffering a right knee injury during a preseason game at the AT&T Center on October 7, 2018. Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Soobum Im

The AT&T Center fell silent as he lay on the floor for a few minutes. He stood up and waved off a wheelchair that had been rolled out to the area under the basket where Murray fell. Murray limped to midcourt before turning around and heading to the locker room with Spurs trainer Will Sevening.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich replied "no" when he was asked after the game if he had any information about Murray's injury.

The Spurs issued an injury report at the half, confirming that Murray, who turned 22 last month, had suffered a knee injury and would not return to the game.

"It sucks," guard DeMar DeRozan said when asked how he felt when he saw Murray get injured. "You definitely never want to see one of your teammates go down. It's definitely a feeling of concern, worry. All you can do is hope for the best, hope it's not as bad as it looked."

Murray's injury came two days after rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Spurs' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this summer, suffered a medial meniscus tear in his right knee with 6:55 left in a 117-93 rout of Detroit on Friday night.

An MRI on Saturday revealed the tear. Walker will have surgery Monday in San Antonio and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, according to reports.

Murray had two points and three rebounds when he left the game. The Spurs will likely announce Monday what injury Murray sustained and how long he’s expected to be out.

DeRozan led the Silver and Black with a preseason-high 22 points and five assists. He also finished with two rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Rudy Gay (13), Marco Belinelli (11), and LaMarcus Aldridge (10) rounded out San Antonio's double-digit scoring. Pau Gasol led the Spurs on the boards with nine rebounds.

"Just being more aggressive, assertive, not worried about making mistakes," DeRozan said of his first double-digit scoring game of the preseason. "Just going out there and being aggressive. I kind of want to make mistakes so I can learn from them and understand what to be better at, how to be better at it. Kind of get a better feeling for it."

The Spurs fell to 2-1 as they wrapped up their home preseason schedule. They play at Atlanta on Wednesday and wrap up the preseason at Orlando on Friday.

P.J. Tucker (19) and James Harden (18) led the Houston scoring, which featured seven players in double figures. The others scoring in double digits were Gerald Green (13), Carmelo Anthony (12), Chris Paul (11), James Ennis III (10), and Clint Capela (10).

The Rockets shot 41.1 percent (37-90) and took a whopping 53 three-points, hitting 17 for 32.1 percent. The Spurs shot 38.2 percent overall (34-89) and only 19 percent (4-21) from the three-point line.

Aldridge also talked about Murray's injury.

"You never want to see a guy go down," he said. "He's our starting point guard and he's worked hard over the summer to get better, and I think he was showing it. You never want to see a guy go down but definitely not a starter. You just feel for him because he's worked so hard to be ready for this season."

Asked about Murray's injury, Belinelli said: "It was really bad. But we don't know what it's going to be. We are just waiting for him right now, and we will see maybe later today or tomorrow what the result is going to be. I hope that result is going to be good."

Murray has played two seasons with the Spurs, who selected him with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft. He supplanted veteran Tony Parker as the team's starting point guard in January and averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in his second season.

Murray was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team after last season, becoming the youngest player in league history to make the All-Defensive Team.

