SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs took another gut punch Monday when they learned that fast-improving point guard Dejounte Murray likely will miss the entire season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Murray, who was going to be counted on to speed up the Silver and Black's offensive pace this season, was injured doing just that. He injured his knee as he drove to the basket for a layup late in the first half of Sunday night's 108-93 preseason loss against the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center.

Murray, who is in his third season with the Spurs, underwent an MRI exam on Monday morning and it revealed the torn ACL, the club announced in a release. The team did not immediately have a timetable for Murray's return.

But speaking to reporters after Monday's practice, coach Gregg Popovich had a dire outlook on Murray's chances of returning to play this season.

"I assume he misses the season," Popovich said, when he was asked if he knew how long Murray would be sidelined. "He's going to be out. Devastating injury for him, for the team. But life goes on. Everybody will pick up and do the best job we can and carry forward without him."

Murray's right leg appeared to give out while he drove for a layup over Rockets guard James Harden, who was called for a foul. Murray fell to the floor with 2:20 left in the second quarter, writhing in pain.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray on the floor after suffering a right knee injury during a preseason game at the AT&T Center on October 7, 2018. Photo by Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The AT&T Center fell silent as he lay on the floor for a few minutes. He stood up and waved off a wheelchair that had been rolled out to the area under the basket where Murray fell. Murray limped to midcourt before turning around and heading to the locker room with Spurs trainer Will Sevening.

Popovich said Monday he wasn't sure who would replace Murray in the starting lineup, although there are indications second-year pro Derrick White will get the call. Popovich has praised White, the Spurs' first-round draft pick last year, since the start of training camp.

"We'll figure out how we want to move forward in a sense that nothing's in stone," Popovich said. "LaMarcus (Aldridge) is going to start. DeMar (DeRozan) is going to start."

Asked if White's strong camp has earned the Spurs' confidence, Popovich said: "Well, we were already confident in Derrick. He's done a good job for us. He was improving quickly, just like Dejounte had. Whether Dejounte was healthy or not, Derrick was going to play because he's earned it, so he's in good shape.

"We know what his skills are, but we have to wait to see who works with who the best, and what seems to fit, spacing-wise and how many basketballs we might need at one specific time in the game. But wherever we put Derrick, he's going to be in the mix someplace."

Murray, who turned 22 in July, showed up at the team's practice facility Monday morning.

"I just feel badly for the team because they were all so high on Dejounte," Popovich said. "But mostly for him because he's worked hard."

The Spurs issued an injury report at the half, confirming that Murray, who turned 22 last month, had suffered a knee injury and would not return to the game.

"It sucks," guard DeMar DeRozan said when asked how he felt when he saw Murray get injured. "You definitely never want to see one of your teammates go down. It's definitely a feeling of concern, worry. All you can do is hope for the best, hope it's not as bad as it looked."

Murray's injury came two days after rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Spurs' No. 1 pick in the NBA draft this summer, suffered a medial meniscus tear in his right knee with 6:55 left in a 117-93 rout of Detroit on Friday night.

An MRI on Saturday revealed the tear. Walker will have surgery Monday in San Antonio and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, according to reports.

DeRozan led the Silver and Black with a preseason-high 22 points and five assists. He also finished with two rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Rudy Gay (13), Marco Belinelli (11), and LaMarcus Aldridge (10) rounded out San Antonio's double-digit scoring. Pau Gasol led the Spurs on the boards with nine rebounds.

DeRozan, who hit 7 of 16 shots, also finished with two rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

"Just being more aggressive, assertive, not worried about making mistakes," DeRozan said of his first double-digit scoring game of the preseason. "Just going out there and being aggressive. I kind of want to make mistakes so I can learn from them and understand what to be better at, how to be better at it. Kind of get a better feeling for it."

The Spurs fell to 2-1 as they wrapped up their home preseason schedule. They play at Atlanta on Wednesday and wrap up the preseason at Orlando on Friday.

P.J. Tucker (19) and James Harden (18) led the Houston scoring, which featured seven players in double figures. The others scoring in double digits were Gerald Green (13), Carmelo Anthony (12), Chris Paul (11), James Ennis III (10), and Clint Capela (10).

The Rockets shot 41.1 percent (37-90) and took a whopping 53 three-points, hitting 17 for 32.1 percent. The Spurs shot 38.2 percent overall (34-89) and only 19 percent (4-21) from the three-point line.

Aldridge also talked about Murray's injury.

"You never want to see a guy go down," he said. "He's our starting point guard and he's worked hard over the summer to get better, and I think he was showing it. You never want to see a guy go down but definitely not a starter. You just feel for him because he's worked so hard to be ready for this season."

Asked about Murray's injury, Belinelli said: "It was really bad. But we don't know what it's going to be. We are just waiting for him right now, and we will see maybe later today or tomorrow what the result is going to be. I hope that result is going to be good."

Murray has played two seasons with the Spurs, who selected him with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft. He supplanted veteran Tony Parker as the team's starting point guard in January and averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in his second season.

Murray was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team after last season, becoming the youngest player in league history to make the All-Defensive Team.

