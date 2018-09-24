SAN ANTONIO — Here’s your chance to work at home games for the Spurs, Rampage or San Antonio FC.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a job fair for part-time employees at the AT&T Center on Thursday, September 27 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Positions available include ushers, ticket takers, elevator operators, and security personnel for events at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.

The positions will work game nights, weekends, and holidays for the San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio Rampage, and San Antonio FC, and AT&T Center events. Those interested are encouraged to fill out an application in advance at https://careers-attcenter.icims.com/jobs/intro, using the keywords Security and Service. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older.

