GAMEDAY AT A GLANCE

Spurs (9-10) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-15)

When, where: Monday, 7 p.m., United Center, Chicago

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

All-time series record: Spurs lead 54-33

Last meeting: Spurs 133, Bulls 94, Nov. 11, 2017, AT&T Center

Spurs' last game: Lost to Bucks 135-129, Saturday, AT&T Center, Milwaukee

Bulls' last game: Lost to Timberwolves 111-96, Saturday, Minnesota

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost one

Bulls' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost two

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Forward Drew Eubanks (G League assignment), out; center Pau Gasol (left foot soreness), out; forward Ben Moore (G League assignment), out; guard Dejounte Murray (torn right anterior cruciate ligament), out; guard Lonnie Walker IV (right medial meniscus tear), out.

Bulls' injury/inactive report: Point guard Kris Dunn (knee), out; forward Chandler Hutchison (back), day-to-say; forward Lauri Markkanen (elbow), out; Bobby Portis (knee), out; guard Denzel Valentine (ankle), out.

Notable: The Silver and Black end their four-game road trip Wednesday at Minnesota . . . The Spurs don't play at home again until Friday, when they face the Houston Rockets for the second time this season. San Antonio beat Houston 96-89 at the AT&T Center on Nov. 10 . . .

GAME PREVIEW

Same song, different verse for the up-and-down Spurs. They’re in a rut.

The Silver and Black want out, but they just can’t seem to get enough traction to find their groove. No doubt, the early part of the season has been an eye-opening experience for the Spurs.

San Antonio’s last two games are good examples of how the pendulum has swung for the team from game to game.

With LaMarcus Aldridge leading the way with a double-double, the Silver and Black bounced back from a gut-wrenching, one-point loss to Memphis at home last Wednesday with a 111-100 road win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

Aldridge finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Silver and Black avenged a 20-point loss to the Pacers a month earlier at the AT&T Center. The stop in Indianapolis was the start of a four-game road trip that continued the next night in Milwaukee.

San Antonio fell behind the Bucks by 15 points early, but got back into the game and had a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Undaunted, Milwaukee kept plugging and pulled away for a 135-129 victory.

The loss was the sixth in the last eight games for the Spurs, who haven’t put together back-to-back wins since winning four in a row against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies in a span of eight days (Oct. 23-Nov. 3). The Silver and Black have gone 3-8 since then.

Spurs forward Rudy Gay, going up for a layup in last week's 104-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center, is averaging 14.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan had another outstanding game in the loss to the Bucks, finishing with 34 points and seven points. After finishing with a double-double against Indiana, Aldridge scored 15 points and had only a season-low three rebounds in the loss to Milwaukee. That snapped a string of nine double-digit rebounding games for him.

Despite their problems early in the season, especially on defense, the Spurs have remained upbeat about their chances of becoming a good, solid team with more time. Coach Gregg Popovich has been relatively patient with the new-look Spurs, saying they remain a “work in progress.”

The Silver and Black won’t get any sympathy from the Bulls, who have been rocked by injuries since the start of the season. With three starters sidelined, Chicago (5-15) has lost six of its last seven games and its last two.

Point guard Kris Dunn (knee), forward Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and forward Bobby Portis (knee) have yet to play this season. The Bulls are also missing key reserve guard Denzel Valentine, who is expected to be out until at least April 1 with an ankle injury. Forward Chandler Hutchison (back) will be a game-time decision Monday night.

Chicago is coming off a 111-96 road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

