SAN ANTONIO — According to the San Antonio Spurs, former team general manager Bob Bass died on Friday after suffering a series of strokes. He was 89.

The Spurs tweeted condolences to the Bass family.

Bass's granddaughter posted on Facebook asking that the community donate flower donations in his name to Boysville, 8555 E. Loop 1604, Converse, Texas, 78109.

Bass coached for 20 years before joining the Spurs for another 20 as head coach in 1974 and then rising to GM when the Silver and Black joined the NBA in 1976.

By all accounts, Bass was a brilliant basketball mind that transformed the Spurs into not just a playoff team, but an entertaining one. Most people might remember Bass for being the team representative when the Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery in 1987 and got the No. 1 pick.

Asked whether David Robinson’s remaining two-year commitment to the U.S. Navy would stand in the way of choosing him No. 1 overall, Bass famously said, “We’ve waited 14 years. What’s two more?

Bass was named NBA Executive of the Year twice in his career, once with the Spurs and once with the Charlotte Hornets after he left San Antonio.

He’s credited with creating the team culture that still permeates within the franchise, drafting and signing players that weren’t just good on the court, but good off of it.

