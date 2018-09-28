A report from the state fire marshal's office reveals what likely made it more difficult for firefighters to put out the massive fire at a Newpark Drilling Fluids Facility and possible factors that started the flames.

On July 1 at 4:46 p.m., emergency responders were called to the fire at the facility located at 377 North Sunset Strip in Kenedy. The Kenedy and Karnes fire departments responded to the scene as well as Kenedy police.

Greg Huston, the state fire marshal, stated that the origin of the fire was in or near the southeast corner of the warehouse. Huston said he spoke with the employee who discovered the fire. The employee told him that the warehouse that used to be an old Walmart did have a sprinkler system, but it wasn’t functioning.

"It kept leaking and we couldn't get it to stop, so we capped it. It doesn't work," he told Houston.

Huston also found several ignition sources near the fire, including fluorescent light fixtures, duplex receptacles, and several stacks of walnut shells, pecan shells, and cotton seed hulls.

"Walnut shells, pecan shells, and cottonseed hulls are a diffuse fuel which have the ability of spontaneous ignition or heating with proper conditions," Huston stated in the report.

He could not individually rule out other possible sources or gather enough evidence near the area where the fire started. Huston classified the cause of the fire as undetermined.

Since the fire, 25 residents have filed a lawsuit against the Newpark Drilling Fluids Facility. The residents say that the company was negligent with their operations. The family say that they inhaled dangerous smoke and have been displaced from their homes as a result of the fire.

© 2018 KENS