Spring could bring higher power bills, CPS Energy says

Customers are facing a double whammy when it comes to paying power bills.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Disconnects are restarting and the price of power is going to cost more soon. CPS Energy is restarting power disconnects for residential customers on October 1. The power provider is also looking for a rate increase.

It will be about 10 percent more per bill. That comes to $10 more a month for a bill that is $100.

CPS Energy is still going through the process to request a rate increase from its board but the increase is not yet official.

The money will go towards paying costs from the February winter storm, weatherization, equipment upgrades and operating expenses.

Now, we have some insight into the soonest you could see that extra charge on your bill.

“It will take us some time to get the system implemented, so it would probably be the spring, early spring before it would be on any bills,” said Paula Gold-Williams, CPS Energy’s president and CEO.