Spring Break in the Coastal Bend

Here is everything you need to know if you're heading to the Texas Gulf Coast for Spring Break.

City and county leaders want to be sure everyone has a fun and safe Spring Break and have given some tips on how to maximize your vacation.

Thousands of tourists are expected to descend on the Coastal Bend for Spring Break in the coming weeks.

The Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) will set up an Island command post and have patrol units on the beach for underage drinking and DWI enforcement.

You can find out the latest surf conditions before you head to our gulf beaches by "liking" the City of Corpus Christi Facebook page.

ORANGE FLAG: Indicates environmental hazard for air and/or water quality. Bacteria count can be high after extreme rain events, high tides, Red Tide may be present, air/water quality may be poor.

PURPLE FLAG: Indicates a potential presence of venomous marine life such as jellyfish, man-o-war, stingrays, or others.

RED FLAG: Indicates conditions are determined to be dangerous due to the presence of strong wind, strong current, or large surf. Adult swimmers should stay in water no more than waist deep and non-swimmers and children should be kept along the surf line.

YELLOW FLAG: Indicates calm to moderate conditions to remind swimmers to stay alert. Yellow flag does not assure safe water.

Lifeguards in the Corpus Christi area will use mobile units to patrol Gulf beaches. Visitors should observe and follow the flag warning system to be aware of surf and rip current conditions. The flags are located on all Gulf beach access roads.

When you arrive on the beach, here are some simple rules you must follow.

Traffic :

Be sure to pack some patience as traffic can be congested as you attempt to make your way to the beach. The Corpus Christi Police Department will have additional officers patrolling the beach along with additional traffic officers patrolling the roadways.

A lane for emergency vehicles will be established on the Gulf beach from Zahn Road to Newport Pass.

CCPD will monitor traffic flow on Aquarius Street and other key intersections along Park Road 22, including Whitecap Boulevard, Commodores Drive, and State Highway. Motorists could see delays and are advised to leave early for their destination.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has reopened the I-37 northbound Labonte Park exit ramp, which eliminates the need for motorists to use a northbound detour to access the park.

The SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal Project will pause lane closures for Spring Break in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during the holiday.

TxDOT has opened all travel lanes on the JFK Causeway Bridge allowing traffic in two lanes in each direction, separated by a traffic control barrier. The four-lane traffic pattern is scheduled to continue until the week of March 21. During the week of March 28, motorists should once again have one travel lane open eastbound and one travel lane open westbound.

The Port Aransas ferry operations will operate at full capacity and are prepared to respond to any surge in late-night traffic.

For the latest information and wait times, visit https://twitter.com/PortA_Ferry.

Lieutenant Stokes with Port Aransas Police Department made it clear that he wants everyone to have a good time, but in order to do so, it will be a group effort to keep the streets safe.

"Don't let road rage, take control, you know, that's one of the biggest things that we're going to run into is just a bunch of traffic in town and on the beach,” Stokes said. “So be patient with each other and let everybody have a good time. Number two is going to be what's your alcohol consumption, make sure you have a designated driver if you plan to partake in things like that.”

Port Aransas has a huge golf cart population. Stokes wants to remind residents that all traffic laws apply to the golf carts, so they have to be treated just like any other vehicle.

“I know that they're fun to drive around in and people kind of forget that they're actually a motor vehicle and the beaches are a city street so all traffic laws apply on the beach as well,” Stokes said. “I think if people follow those rules, just kind of treat the beach just like a regular street and watch out for golf carts, they'll have a good time.”