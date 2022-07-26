Spring Branch man organizing searches for missing woman

A public search is scheduled for Tuesday night at the Walmart in Spring Branch

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — Tuesday marks one week since 45-year-old Shana DiMambro vanished from her RV home in Spring Branch, just north of San Antonio.

A follow up phone call to the Comal County Sheriff's Office revealed no update in the missing persons case.

However, there are people in the community searching for her other than family. DJ Seeger is organizing a public search tonight near the only Walmart in Spring Branch, off Singing Oaks. Seeger plans to gather a group at 7 p.m.

This isn't the first search Seeger has organized since her disappearance. He held his first one last Sunday, where dozens joined him to find DiMambro. The Spring Branch native said her husband Chris Antos joined along.

"He cried for a little bit then he jumped in and tried to help the best he could. He was just helping us scan the ground looking for anything and we were asking him a lot questions about her during the entire time," said Seeger.

Seeger first learned about the missing woman after the sheriff's office posted about the case online. He realized she vanished near the area and around the same time where his company was establishing a water system last Tuesday along SH-46.

"We jumped in thinking maybe our truck dash cameras caught something but we didn't get anything from it," he said.

Later, he found the Facebook group Shana DiMambro Missing and read people were interested in hosting a search. Seeger said he's also been in touch with DiMambro's family.

"I thought well as a company, we got the GIS maps to set up a grid to organize people, so we put a post out and brought people together," said Seeger.

ATVs, trucks, drones and a tracking dog have been used in their search efforts so far. Seeger said he also checked surveillance cameras in the Shops at Faithville but nothing turned up there either.

"I'm always looking for ways to serve. I served for seven years at the Crisis Center of Comal County as a volunteer for sexual assault and domestic violence. Any time I hear of an exploitation or a missing person or an abused victim or something, it's always something I want to jump in and see if there is anything I can offer to help," he said.

For tonight, Seeger said volunteers will search a large concrete culvert and two retention ponds near the Walmart. He notified the sheriff's office in hopes they'll send deputies to assist.