YouTuber shows Splashtown San Antonio show water park's last days

In a video viewed more than 25,000 times, a local man took a first-hand look at what he said was the state of the park before the demolition process began.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video from 2017 shows the water park in its heyday.

Splashtown San Antonio, an Alamo City staple that shut down in 2021, has been featured on YouTube showing its deteriorating state. The local YouTuber, who goes by the name Unknown Ventures, posted the 12-minute video on December 30 and it already has more than 25,000 views.

The San Antonio location opened in 1985, but the company announced on its website in 2021 it was closing after 37 years.



The video, which starts with a clip of a KENS 5 newscast sharing the latest on the park's future, takes viewers through the abandoned water park along I-35 on the city's northeast side.

It shows graffiti throughout the park, along with pools of dirty water and overgrown areas of weeds.

The YouTuber shows himself and a friend checking out the park, climbing the stairs to the tops of water slides and even trying to go down a short one.

As he narrates what he sees, the YouTuber reminisces about his time as a child visiting the park on field trips.

A post on the park's website left fans with a heartfelt farewell message: