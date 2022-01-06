YouTuber shows Splashtown San Antonio show water park's last days

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video from 2017 shows the water park in its heyday.
Splashtown San Antonio, an Alamo City staple that shut down in 2021, has been featured on YouTube showing its deteriorating state. The local YouTuber, who goes by the name Unknown Ventures, posted the 12-minute video on December 30 and it already has more than 25,000 views.
The San Antonio location opened in 1985, but the company announced on its website in 2021 it was closing after 37 years.
The video, which starts with a clip of a KENS 5 newscast sharing the latest on the park's future, takes viewers through the abandoned water park along I-35 on the city's northeast side.
It shows graffiti throughout the park, along with pools of dirty water and overgrown areas of weeds.
The YouTuber shows himself and a friend checking out the park, climbing the stairs to the tops of water slides and even trying to go down a short one.
As he narrates what he sees, the YouTuber reminisces about his time as a child visiting the park on field trips.
A post on the park's website left fans with a heartfelt farewell message:
"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to all our friends and families that have enjoyed their summers with us. Like you and your family, our Splashtown family has made many memories worth repeating alongside you that will last generations. We take pride in having the opportunity to serve generations of families every summer and to give back to our community for so long. Your patronage and support have been very appreciated! Many thanks to our guests, employees, vendors, and supporters. We wish for each of you God’s Blessings, health and happiness."