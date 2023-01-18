Speeding may be to blame for rollover crash, police say

Police suspect the man was speeding when he hit a concrete pillar and rolled his truck over.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police believe speed may be to blame for a rollover crash that injured a man on the northeast-side of town early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:34 a.m. on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd.

When officers arrived, they saw the driver crawling out of his back window.

Police suspect the man was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit a concrete pillar and rolled his truck over.

DWI is not suspected at this time.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

No word on any charges was available and no other injuries were reported.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.