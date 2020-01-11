Speeding leads to deadly crash on northwest side, police say

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital; one in critical condition and another in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — High speeds were the cause of a deadly crash on the northwest side, San Antonio Police said.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of De Zavala Road on the northwest side.

Witnesses told police a male driver was speeding around 80 to 90 mph eastbound on De Zavala Road. The driver lost control after he clipped the rear of another car, causing his vehicle to go into oncoming lanes.

The driver then crashed head on into another vehicle, and died from his injuries, police said.

Two other people involved in the crash were taken to a hospital; one in critical condition and another in stable condition.