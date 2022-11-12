Speeding driver lost control of car, jumped curb and slammed into home, police say

Thankfully, nobody was injured either inside the home or the car.

SAN ANTONIO — A speeding driver lost control of their car, jumped a curb, then slammed into a home on the northwest side of town early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2:42 a.m. on the 4400 block of Chedder Drive near Babcock Rd, police say.

According to officials, the driver was heading south on Babcock Rd when they lost control, hit the curb and slammed into the corner of a home. The two people inside the car were not injured in the accident.

The driver of the car is being investigated for possible DWI.

Officials say that everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely with no injuries.

After the vehicle hit the home, police say a small fire started as a result of the crash. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames very quickly.

No other details were provided and no injuries were reported.

The home was left with a good size hole on the front corner of the structure.

The accident is currently under investigation.

