Speeding driver killed after rolling car over, crashing into utility pole, say police

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed after losing control of his car while speeding, then rolling it over and crashing into a utility pole, according to police.

The fatal crash happened around 2:38 a.m. on the 700 block of Rice Rd on the east side of town.

Police and firefighters responded for reports of a crash and found a man in his 30s pinned inside the car, which was on it's roof.

They performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no witnesses to the deadly crash, but say there is evidence that indicates that the driver was speeding down Rice when at some point, he lost control of the car causing the vehicle to rollover and then hit a utility pole.

Police say the block will be closed while they work to investigate further.

CPS Energy is working to repair the damaged pole.

Nobody else was inside of the vehicle, and no other injuries or damages reported.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.