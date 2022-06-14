Speeding driver killed after crashing into metal pole, police say

This crash is very similar to another crash where a driver was speeding, lost control and hit a metal pole on the south side.

SAN ANTONIO — A speeding driver was killed after crashing into a metal pole early Tuesday morning on the north side, which is similar to another crash that happened on the south side.

San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash on Patricia Drive. Police said they driver who they believe was speeding lost control and hit a metal hole.

When they arrived, they found the male driver pinned in his vehicle and officials say he was pronounced dead while rescue efforts were in progress.

This crash is very similar to another crash where a driver was speeding, lost control and hit a metal pole on the south side. That driver also did not survive the crash.