Speeding driver ejected, killed after crashing into parked truck

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A speeding driver was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash into a parked truck.

Police responded to South Pine Street at Alabama Street on the east side of town around 12:30 a.m. for reports of an accident.

When officers arrived at the location, they found the man laying in the street. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man, who police say was in his 30s, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the man was speeding when he ran into a parked truck, sending it into someone's yard.

The man was thrown from his vehicle on impact, and landed where he was found, say police.

The man's car continued to roll after the impact before finally stopping.

No other injuries were reported.

