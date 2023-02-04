Speeding driver crashes into concrete wall, runs away following crash, police say

Witnesses say the driver jumped out of the truck and ran off before the flames consumed the cab.

SAN ANTONIO — The search continues for a driver who crashed their truck into a concrete wall causing it to catch fire.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. Saturday on the frontage road at the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 on the northwest side of town.

SAPD says the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete wall.

Witnesses told officers the driver jumped out of the truck before it caught fire and he was then seen walking away.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials say the truck is a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The frontage road was shut down for about a half hour while police investigated the accident.

