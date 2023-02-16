Speed may be to blame for deadly rollover crash involving multiple vehicles

Police say one of the drivers was traveling at such a high rate of speed that when he hit the wall, the vehicle rolled over several times ejecting the driver.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say speed may to blame for a deadly multi-vehicle crash on the northwest side of town early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on I-10 West at Medical Drive around 2:30 a.m.

Several cars were involved and at least one person was critically injured.

The sergeant on scene said the first crash happened after a Cadillac lost control and hit a concrete barrier.

Officials say that driver was speeding, going so fast that when he hit the wall, the car rolled multiple times, ejecting the driver and the engine block.

Not long after that, police say a red Camaro slammed into the Cadillac, then a third car tried to avoid it, but lost control and hit a tree.

Police say the driver of the first car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital.

The other two drivers were taken to police headquarters on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

This is a developing story.

