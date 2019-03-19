SAN ANTONIO — Nick Irving is used to looking for targets with a drone, but as he flies one around his neighborhood, he searches for something else: peace.

Zooming through the open skies puts his mind at ease. For the last 25 years, he's had a lot to think about.

Irving was a U.S. Army Ranger and Special Operations sniper for one of the most lethal teams the country has ever deployed.

"We'd do these three-to-eight-hour missions taking out high value targets. We're the only unit that's killed and captured more enemy high value targets than the entire military combined," he said. "If you ever put a penny in your mouth and felt that metallic taste, that's the feeling I had when taking a life."

Irving's early 20s were spent alongside the world's most dangerous men, where he earned an eerie nickname: The Reaper.

It's impossible to tell whether Irving's keen eye and near-perfect shot came naturally. He unintentionally spent his childhood training.

"At a young age, my mom was the first one to make me a ghillie suit. I would fake sick to come home and scare kids at the bus stop," he said. "My grandfather would pick up his cigarettes and put them out, and we would shoot them with a .22."

Graduating with a 1.7 GPA, JROTC was his only A in school. Although tactical training was all Irving knew, taking lives began to take its toll after six deployments.

"I was like, 'When is my time up?'" Irving said. "So I picked up private military contracting. My job was to sit in the back of a truck with a machine gun, driving 100 miles per hour through Baghdad."

Irving compared that job to the Secret Service. While serving, he protected dignitaries like Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

However, that job too began to wear him out. Irving quit and went back to the United States, only to find himself in a place more dangerous than any mission.

"100 percent lost is how I felt. I found myself with a pistol outside about to make a really bad decision...there was no floor, just Jack Daniels bottles," he said. "I started writing my journal after self-medicating. Imagine someone drunk, telling their life story, with no editing whatsoever."

Irving can't explain exactly why he felt the pen and paper calling his name. But he can confidently say that it saved his life.

Irving put his journal on Amazon. It only sold two copies, but his story somehow fell into the right hands; n editor from St. Martin's wanted to pick it up.

Together, the two reworked Irving's account into something the world had never seen before.

"From the books I've read about snipers and stuff like that, they paint themselves in a macho sort of way," Irving said. "I did cry at times. The big difference in my book (is) it's the complete opposite of being a macho man."

The raw honesty propelled his book, "The Reaper," to the top of the New York Times bestseller list, opening the door for closure, as well as four more books filled with his other adventures. Now that he has discovered a way to heal, Irving has a new mission: helping other people find their peace.

"I think everyone's got a story. So I give that opportunity to others," he said.

He has since started a company, Thirty Third Degrees Publishing. As he takes people's stories, The Reaper helps people find life—rather than taking it away.