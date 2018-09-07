It is called the "Inclusion Revolution," an all-out effort to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities and deliver a fully inclusive world for the more than 200 million people with intellectual disabilities.

5 million athletes have competed in the Special Olympics since the beginning, but the campaign aims to boost that number much higher.

"It is so inspiring to be with the athletes. It is such an incredible perspective on life. They have such compassion and joy,” world champion figure skater Michelle Kwan said.

"I experienced friendship and togetherness, and I want to show the world what we are really like and what we can accomplish when we are included,” said Novie Craven, a Special Olympics athlete.

For more information, go to their website.

© 2018 KENS