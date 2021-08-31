Special Olympics Texas 2021 postponed due to the pandemic

"We now have high hopes that the pandemic will diminish and that the Games can proceed next May."

SAN ANTONIO — On Tuesday, the Special Olympics Texas announced that the event would be postponed due to the pandemic, according to a release from Morgan's Wonderland.

The event that would have taken place Sept. 18-21 will be postponed until May 12-15, 2022, Morgan's Wonderland said.

“After much deliberation and discussion, we have decided to postpone the 2021 Summer Games until May 12-15, 2022, to ensure the safety and health of all attendees,” said SOTX CEO Tim Martin. “Unfortunately, this is the second time we’ve had to postpone the Summer Games because of COVID-19.

“We had originally scheduled the Games for this past May but were forced to shift to September. We now have high hopes that the pandemic will diminish and that the Games can proceed next May, much to the delight of thousands of our athletes all across the state.”

An in-person area and regional games are being planned for when it's deemed safe, the organization said.