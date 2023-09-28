Spay or neuter your cat for just $25, from SAHS

The San Antonio Humane Society is hosting four events in October just for our feline friends.

SAN ANTONIO — Want to prevent your kitty from having any babies?

The folks at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) say the overpopulation of pets is just downright spooky in San Antonio, so they are offering low-cost spay/neuter clinic for the month of October.

There will be four chances to get your cat spayed or neutered for just $25.

SAHS has 50 openings for appointments for each of the next four Wednesdays, October 6, October 13, October 20 and October 27.

Head on over to SAhumane.as.me/simon and use the promo code "SIMON" to schedule your appointment and get your cat spayed or neutered.

This offer is only available for family pets, and can't be used for feral cats or rescue appointments.

SAHS says the appointments will fill up fast, so if you don't see any when you click the link, it means they are fully booked.

