King Felipe and Queen Letizia visited some of San Antonio's historical sites that have a Spanish touch. They are here to help celebrate our tricentennial celebration.

On Sunday night, King Felipe spoke to a massive crowd at the Pearl Stable, which included Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Before the King spoke, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Governor Abbott took the stage. The mayor said the everlasting impact of Spanish culture is woven into the fabric of San Antonio for generations to come. He said he values our global relationships, and that these relationships can only be maintained by continuous collaboration with one another.

The governor talked about our trade relationship with Spain, and said Texas is number one in the nation with exports and imports of good and services with Spain.

In his speech, King Felipe said San Antonio is a welcoming and generous city. He said this visit isn't only about our city's historical celebration, but further strengthening our ties in education and cultural exchanges.

Earlier on Sunday, the royal couple went to the Spanish Governor's Palace. The king and queen presented the city with a special plaque commemorating the 300th birthday. They were also given a gift by the city, which was a special set of keys with Spanish ties.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia also got a tour of Mission of San Jose.

Monday is the last day for the king and queen. They will tour the San Antonio Museum of Art, as well as attend the Carolina Foundation's Young Hispanic Leaders Summit.

They will then depart to our nation's capital and meet with President Trump and the First Lady on Tuesday.

© 2018 KENS