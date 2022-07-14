x
SpaceX launches CRS-25 mission to International Space Station

Liftoff is targeted for 8:44 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SpaceX launched its 25th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-25) mission to the International Space Station Thursday.

This is the fifth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously supported CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, and Crew-4. Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Dragon supporting this mission previously supported CRS-21 and CRS-23. Approximately twelve minutes after liftoff, Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage and dock to the space station on Saturday, July 16 at 11:20 a.m. ET, 15:20 UTC.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 20 minutes prior to liftoff.

