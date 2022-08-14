Southwest side taco stand robbed by suspect wielding gun

One victim told police they handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

SAN ANTONIO — A taco stand on the southwest side of town was robbed Saturday night by a man with a gun.

Police were called out to the 5600 block of Old Pearsall Rd near Pearsall Park around 10 p.m. for reports of a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived, they were told that a man walked up to the taco stand and pointed a gun victims, demanding their money, then firing off a shot before running away.

One victim told police they handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported, but officers did find a spent shell casing at the scene.

SAPD officers, as well as their helicopter Eagle, searched the area for the suspect, but didn't find him.

This is an ongoing investigation.

