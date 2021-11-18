Southwest ISD increases pay rates for substitute teachers

Certified teachers will make $150 per day as a substitute in the district.

SAN ANTONIO — The Southwest Independent School District is increasing pay for substitute teachers.

The district posted on Facebook that rates have increased. "As a substitute, you have a flexible schedule, gain teaching experience and work with students of all ages. Apply today," the post says.

The rates are as follows:

Certified teachers: $150/day

Degreed, non-certified and licensed: $125/day

Non-degreed: $115/day

Instructional aide: $95/day

Office and administrative support: $95/day

This comes after the San Antonio Independent School District's Board of Trustees is expected to vote on a significant daily pay rate increase for substitute teachers for the spring of 2022, the district said in a news release.

The board will hear a presentation at 5:30 p.m. Monday. In reviewing the data, SAISD found that the highest number of unfilled jobs are on Mondays and Fridays so – the district adjusted its plan.

School districts across San Antonio, the state and country are experiencing a decline in the number of available certified teachers, SAISD said. Currently, the district has 100 teacher vacancies.