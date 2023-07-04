Southwest ISD bond prioritizes safety, growth and equity

More than $20 million of bond funds would go toward new surveillance cameras, perimeter fencing and access control upgrades.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County voters will soon consider a $250 million bond approved for recommendation by the Southwest ISD board of trustees.

The bond focuses on safety, growth and equity.

The bond is divided into Prop and Prop B. Prop A consists of safety improvements, new schools and renovations to current campuses while Prop B focuses on improvements to Southwest High School Stadium.

More than $20 million would go toward a host of safety and security upgrades, including the installation of new surveillance cameras, access control enhancements, fencing changes, and door hardware improvements.

Southwest ISD Superintendent Dr. Jeanette Ball has served in her new role since February. Ball recently worked as superintendent of Judson ISD for four years where she oversaw the November passage of a more than $300 million bond that also emphasized safety improvements. Ball resigned as superintendent of Judson ISD in late November. Ball is no stranger to Southwest ISD, as it’s where she began her career in education in 1995.

“Safety and security has always been priority for our district but with recent events that have happened, we want to make sure that we have everything that our staff and our facilities needs to keep our students safe and secure,” Ball said.

Lawmakers in Austin have introduced several school safety bills such as HB 3, which calls for requiring at least one armed security guard in every school and allotting $15,000 for each public school campus to use toward the purchase security camera and barriers.

“The safety measures we’re looking to put into the district have to do with what the district lawmakers may pass or may not pass. We’re always looking at being proactive,” said Jenny Collier, Southwest ISD’s chief communications officer.

Collier stressed accommodating student growth is a major aspect of the bond package as a significant portion of funds would lead to the construction of new schools while renovating current facilities. Bond funds would also help with investing in air-conditioned buses.

“For this year, we were projected to have 13,400 students. We’re already at 13,800,” Collier said. “Over the next five years, we’re expected to have 5,000 new homes in our area, so you can only imagine how many more students that could possibly be.”

“If you drive around Southwest ISD, you’ll notice all the new communities that our district has. We’re also very lucky to have Texas A&M in our backyard and that has also exploded in our area,” Ball said.

If the bond passes in May, homeowners with houses values at $150,000 could potentially pay a tax rate increase equaling $15 a year.

Early Voting: April 24-27, 29, May 1-2

Voting Day: May 6