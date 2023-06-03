Four Southwest High students treated after becoming sick from drinking cannabis-infused beverage

School administrators wrote to parents that disciplinary action was expected for whoever brought the drink to campus.

SAN ANTONIO — A Southwest High School student was hospitalized and three of their peers treated on campus after they became sick from a "cannabis-infused drink" on Monday, according to a letter sent to parents.

Principal Amanda Wagner wrote that the families of the students involved were contacted and disciplinary action was expected for whoever brought the drink to school. The hospitalized student was transported as a precaution.

"We do not tolerate using any type of drug on campus," Wagner added. "We are encouraging parents and guardians to take an active role in helping to ensure our students are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences."

While some medical forms of it are legal, Texas still has strict laws prohibiting recreational marijuana, despite most in the state saying those restrictions should be loosened.

