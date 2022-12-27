'Never fly Southwest again': Would-be passengers share tales of woe while waiting at San Antonio International Airport

Most hoping to catch flights were left grounded.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — As you can well imagine, emotions are all over the place at San Antonio International Airport, where frustrated people have been trying their best to cope with flight delays and cancellations.

Near the Southwest Airlines counter a duo of guitar and bass played soothing music in an attempt to lift the spirits of those trapped in line for hours, hoping to make progress in getting to their destinations after a massive meltdown in the carrier’s systems.

From the tiniest of travelers, who snoozed in strollers, to the more experienced, who were wheeled through the terminal by assistants, they all had stories to tell.

Teacher Dana Frankland was sporting open-toed sandals, hoping to be on a beach.

“I do have my Cabo shoes on! I’m ready to go. When there’s a will there’s a way,” Frankland said, adding she and her traveling party had seen multiple reversals and disappointing news as they tried to board a plane.

“There’s actually a huge group of us that are going and about half of us have had flights canceled. The other half are still okay,” Frankland said with a smidgen of enthusiasm.

Caleb Aguilar said he was worried he wouldn’t be in Kansas City for an important tip off.

“I got a game tomorrow and it’s kind of disappointing that I have to miss a good opportunity to play basketball because they are not allowing anyone to fly out,” Aguilar said.

Emily Shelton hopes to go a little further. She said she is trying to get to the Philippines.

“I’m not happy about this because I don’t know what will come next and my family in Manila is waiting for me. I cannot say I’m disgusted because I’m still hoping for the best.”

Richard Cimino has been trying to get home to Greenville, South Carolina. He said his planned Christmas day departure was scrubbed, and then he was promised he could leave on Tuesday, then Thursday and finally Saturday.

“I am going to cancel and request a refund and never fly Southwest again.”

Cimono said on Christmas he stood in line for four hours and got nowhere. Tuesday he added “I anticipate another three hours based on the size of this line.”

Ron Janak said he has been unable to get to Cincinnati. “ I’ve been a Southwest customer for about 20 years. I am a preferred customer. This is the first time I have had a problem, but it may be the last time too,” Janak said, adding he thought the small staff on hand was completely overwhelmed.

With long lines, short tempers and no answers, many are saying this meltdown is something they may not get over.

Rebecca Ramirez and her daughter Isabel kept their spirits up as the line they were in moved almost imperceptibly.

“We started by the wreath right there, and we have made our way around the loop, all the way down by the escalators and the elevators, and it took two hours, two hours, yeah,” Rebecca said, adding “I’ve heard that the lines in other places have been five hours, so I feel really good about two hours.”

Llona Ervin Gonzalez said she waited for an online response for more than two hours before she decided to make the trek to the airport to get an answer about a night flight that was axed.