'System issue' results in Southwest delays, cancellations at San Antonio airport

For the second day in a row, the major airline says technical problems cascaded into flight disruptions.

SAN ANTONIO — Southwest says a "system issue" caused a ripple effect of disruptions and flight delays Tuesday afternoon, including at San Antonio International Airport, and it's currently working to get things back up to speed.

It's the second day in a row the airline was experiencing technical problems. On Monday, it blamed a third-party provider of weather data for flight delays across the country. Tuesday's problems led to nearly a dozen delays for Southwest flights.

Other flights earlier in the afternoon were canceled outright. According to an airline spokesperson, "roughly 500 flights" across the country have had to be canceled due to the "outage across the system."

Southwest says anyone wanting to make changes to their reservations in light of the technical issues can do so here.