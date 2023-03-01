How to ask Southwest Airlines to reimburse travel expenses after your flight was canceled

Some Southwest Airlines customers had to pay for a rental car to get home after their flight was canceled. Here's how to request reimbursement.

SAN ANTONIO — Southwest Airlines is allowing customers to request reimbursement for travel expenses if they had to find their own way home after a canceled flight. The company is not, however, being specific on exactly what can and cannot be reimbursed.

Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Ryan Green said Dec. 30 in a video statement, "You can submit a full refund request for any canceled flights and if you have any travel expenses for the the disruption you can submit those receipts directly on our website."

That was good news for people like Adam Dambrink, who had to drive his four kids home from Wisconsin to San Antonio after their flight was canceled.

"I've been saving every receipt. I have a whole stack of them right now," Dambrink said. "I'm hoping to get reimbursed for the rental, the gas, the hotels, for food along the way...."

Customers can go to this SWA website to request reimbursement.

When KENS 5 contacted Southwest Airlines to ask what is eligible for reimbursement, however, the company could not provide a specific answer.

"We don’t have specifics to share on exact items that will be considered for reimbursement, but Customers are encouraged to submit items for consideration," Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Perry said in an email. "Rental cars, other airline tickets and food are specifically mentioned in the FAQ: https://www.southwest.com/traveldisruption/"

Perry said SWA doesn't have an end-date regarding how long requests can be submitted. While the website says customers could ask for reimbursement for "other interim expenses" during travel after a cancelation, Perry clarified that this was on a case-by-case basis. He also explained that none of those request are being looked at because the company is still working on ticked refund requests.

"Yes, we are processing those requests on a case-by-case basis. This week, we are processing refund requests, which is the top priority for disrupted Customers. After that, we’ll move on to reimbursement requests," Perry said.

Additionally, Perry said that not all tickets are guaranteed to be refunded and it can depend on who canceled the flight.

"If Southwest initiates the cancellation or significant delay, the Customers is entitled to a refund, upon request. If an accommodated flight does not work for the Customers, they may request a refund," Perry said.