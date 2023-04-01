Southwest Airlines debacle continues as customers try to find lost luggage, get reimbursed

Southwest Airlines says it could be two full weeks before folks are reunited with their bags.

SAN ANTONIO — The effects of the Southwest Airlines debacle continue as customers wait to get refunds and reimbursements one week after thousands of flights were cancelled.

Others are still trying to find their luggage.

CNN obtained in an internal memo to workers, and in it, CEO Bob Jordan says the airline is relying on volunteer employees working with others who usually work with bags.

They’re working on getting lost bags back to the folks caught in the scheduling metldown.

Jordan says they’re making progress, with the number of lost bags down to half of what it was last week.

Some law enforcement officials are now recommending you use GPS trackers, like Apple AirTags to keep track of your luggage.

As for refunds and reimbursements, the airline says they’re going to begin processing ticket refund requests this week, then they’ll move on to reimbursement requests.

Southwest will be processing those on a case-by-case basis, but don’t expect that money until sometime next week.

Folks who are submitting reimbursement requests receive a case number.

We spoke with a representative from Southwest Airlines who said:

“We don’t have specifics to share on exact items that will be considered for reimbursement” but goes on to say “rental cars, other airline tickets and food are specifcally mentioned in the faq.”

For more information or to submit for reimbursement, visit southwest.com/travel disruption.

also happening, in a quote gesture of goodwill, the airline says they’re offering 25 thousand frequest flyer bonues miles to affected passengers

The points will have a value of about $300 on top of other reimbursements and refunds.

