Some Southwest Airlines customers seek reimbursement for canceled flights

Tristan Patterson and his family rented a car and drove to Austin from Colorado, and they're hoping to get reimbursed for the additional expenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Around 16,000 flights have been canceled by Southwest Airlines since last Wednesday. Now some customers are looking for reimbursement.

"It comes to who is taking responsibility, and hope they take responsibility today," said Marble Falls resident Tristan Patterson.

Patterson is back in Central Texas after he and his family traveled to Colorado for the holidays.

"Had a great ski trip came back and this was a mess," Patterson said.

They didn't take a plane to get back home from Denver as they had originally planned.

"Get back on the plane right? Canceled, all the flights canceled to Austin," he said.

Patterson was told it was going to be several days until they could get on another flight back home, so they rented a car in Colorado.

"13 hours wasn't too exciting. We stopped maybe four times but made it here," he said.

Now he's hoping his family will get some reimbursement from Southwest.

"They should pick up the slack at least for the rental car, maybe for the hotel as well."

Southwest is advising customers to keep their receipts for things like rental cars, hotels and meals. The airline said customers can submit those receipts for consideration on the travel disruption section of its website.

Patterson said his family kept all their receipts. On top of the reimbursement, Patterson and his family like many others are hoping to find their luggage.

"I am still trying to find the bag, I don't know if they are at this airport or Denver, but I am hoping to find out today," Patterson said.