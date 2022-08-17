Southtown sex boutique still recovering weeks after criminals make off with $58,000 worth of adult merchandise

And authorities have yet to locate the suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are still looking for thieves part of a bold burglary at a sex boutique. According to the shop, the thieves hit it up three different times in just one day.

They made off with more than $58,000 worth of merchandise, according to the shop. The Sexology Institute has surveillance video of the burglars taking lingerie and pricy adult toys.

The Southtown shop is still recovering after getting hit at the end of June, according to Manager Jasper St. James.

"Everything was smashed, torn apart, taken, empty," the manager said. "It was crazy."

More than $58,000 worth of merchandise was taken including sex toys and pretty much all the lingerie.

"Taking toys, lube whatever they could," St. James said. “They took our antiques. Some of our antique vibrators."

St. James said they even took the boutique's 'world's most extravagant adult toy' that was on display in a glass case. It was worth more than $10,000.

"It was a 17-inch magic wand encrusted with Swarovski crystals," St. James said. "It kind of was our staple. People would look at it. Smile, and take pictures."

At the time, the shop did not have an alarm system which is why the thieves were able to keep coming back that day. To this day, the boutique is still trying to restock all the merchandise it lost.

"We know we are not going to get any of our merchandise back," the manager said. "We know that. We just don't want these people on the streets to do this to somebody else."