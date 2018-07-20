What happens if a natural disaster hits a school? Students at Southside High School found out today by participating in a "mock disaster" drill on campus to help future first responders know what to do in a worst-case scenario. Eyewitness news photojournalist Cliff Goyang was there.

The scenario Thursday was a simulated tornado event. It included victims that needed to be rescued, complete with varying injuries and ailments.

The idea is that by receiving some training, the teens will be able to respond like a first responder at the scene. The learning supplements what is taught in the classroom, but practicing in a simulated disaster makes it feel more real, officials said.

The hope is that the students would be able to help provide some order to the chaos in the event of an actual disaster.

© 2018 KENS