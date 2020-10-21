Southside ISD school bus with students aboard involved in accident

A vehicle swerved into the school bus, according to a spokesperson for the district.

SAN ANTONIO — Two Southside ISD students were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out after the bus they were aboard was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the district, the accident happened along Highway 281 and Mogford Road when a car swerved into the school bus.

The spokesperson stated that the accident was not the school bus driver's fault.

In addition to the driver of the bus, two students, a fourth and a fifth-grader, were aboard at the time of the accident.

As a precaution, the parents of the students had the students taken to a hospital to be checked out.