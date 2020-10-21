x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local News

Southside ISD school bus with students aboard involved in accident

A vehicle swerved into the school bus, according to a spokesperson for the district.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Yellow school bus for kids shot close up at the front text and windshield

SAN ANTONIO — Two Southside ISD students were taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out after the bus they were aboard was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon. 

According to a spokesperson for the district, the accident happened along Highway 281 and Mogford Road when a car swerved into the school bus. 

The spokesperson stated that the accident was not the school bus driver's fault.

In addition to the driver of the bus, two students, a fourth and a fifth-grader, were aboard at the time of the accident. 

As a precaution, the parents of the students had the students taken to a hospital to be checked out. 

No further information is available at this time. 