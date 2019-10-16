SAN ANTONIO — The Susan Hall Community Health Clinic stands just feet away from Southside ISD headquarters. It's a quick trip for anyone feeling under the weather.

DeAndra Ransom, a physician's assistant with University Health System, which operates inside the clinic, said she's already treated a few patients since the clinic officially opened to the public last Monday.

"So far, I've been doing a lot of the urgent care stuff," Ransom said. "So a lot of the respiratory illnesses because we are in the flu season."

Ransom said this unique opportunity will also give her the chance to teach kids about the importance of preventative care and regular checkups at an early age.

"When the idea was presented to me, I was excited because they said, 'This was a school-based clinic and you'll be part of the school district,'" Ransom said. "So the education part is there. I love teaching and this is going to be the best starting point for them. "

Southside ISD Superintendent Mark Eads said the $1.3 million project was just a dream two years ago. He's proud to finally see it in action.

"It's going great. We're really excited about it," Eads said. "It's just breathtaking. Sometimes I get to work early, early in the morning, and to see it lit up is almost emotional."

Eads said the clinic is meant to boost student attendance. District officials said the statewide attendance rate is about 95%. Last year, SISD's attendance rate was about 93%. Two percent may not seem like much, but for a smaller district that serves 5,600 students, it makes a huge difference.

Eads said teachers can also get the care they need without having to take a day off to drive to see a doctor elsewhere.

"They will be able to leave work, come during a conference period, receive service and get back so students don't lose academic instruction from their teacher for the day," Eads said.

Eads expects to see a change in the numbers starting in January. He said the district is also working on a plan to give nurses at the school authorization to take children over to the clinic without a parent present.

The clinic was made possible by a donation from philanthropist Kym Rapier. The clinic is named after her mother, Susan Hall.