Southside ISD holds first ever Mariachi Festival Saturday

It may have been the first one, but the district hopes it's not the last one.

SAN ANTONIO — Southside ISD made history Saturday by hosting it's first ever Mariachi Festival Saturday.

It was happening at the Southside High School auditorium and involved 14 mariachi groups from eight different school districts all across South Texas, including Southside ISD, SAISD, Uvalde CISD, Harlandale and Laredo ISD, Southwest, South San and Brooks CountyISD.

“It's a little bit of culture, it's music, it's art, it's some science, all mixed in together showcasing some of the best kids in our area,” said Sylvia Rincon, Southside ISD.

And while this was the first ever mariachi festival, Southside ISD is hoping to make this an annual tradition.

