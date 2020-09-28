Southern Baptists of Texas Convention holds 1st disaster training event since March

The organization, which assists in the recovery of natural disasters, has been unable to train new volunteers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TYLER, Texas — Every year, lives are forever changed from the devastation of natural disasters like hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. The larger the disaster, the harder it is to figure out how to help those affected.

Volunteers with the The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention (SBTC) said it is their duty to help people who survive disasters, but need help getting their lives back to together.

"For us, there's a biblical mandate that we reach out to help our fellow man in a crisis," said Director of Disaster Relief Scotie Stice. "A natural disaster is a crisis where we can do that."

Stice says the SBTC has around 6,000 volunteers and 92 units in Texas that can be deployed. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been unable to hold training.

That changed Saturday, as the organization held their first event to train new volunteers since March. Among the skills volunteers learn are using tools like chainsaws and communication with survivors.