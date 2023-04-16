Southeast-side bar fight ends with two people shot, police say

Police say a staff member who tried to step in and diffuse the situation was taken to BAMC in Criticsl condition.

SAN ANTONIO — A bar fight on the south-side ends with two people shot, including an employee who tried to diffuse the situation, according to police.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at Thirsty's SA located at 8902 S. Presa Street.

Officers responded for a shooting in progress and found two people had been shot. Witnesses told police that a fight began and an employee stepped in to try and diffuse the situation and keep the peace. One of the men pulled out a gun and began firing, hitting the employee and the man who started the fight, police say.

The staff member was taken to BAMC in critical condition. The second victim was grazed by a bullet and was treated and then released at the scene.

Police say they have a possible suspect in custody as the investigation continues.

No other injuries were re and no other details were provided.

