Southeast-side apartment goes up in flames; several units battling fire

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — An apartment went up in flames on the city's southeast side.

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 6800 block of Pecan Valley Drive. More than 30 units arrived to the scene at one point to extinguish the flames.

SAFD told us that the fire is in a two-story apartment building. It was upgraded to a second alarm as a precaution.

The building is vacant and no injuries were reported. The fire commander told KENS 5 that property management is on site and wants to evaluate what’s left.

They will not be pursuing emergency demolition but they are concerned for safety and he asks people obey the barrier tape.