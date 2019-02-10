SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office had a presence in the southwest part of the county Wednesday evening following a chase that ended with a crashed vehicle.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, they received a call for a shooting in progress where the person who was shot was still following the alleged shooter. BCSO deputies and Elmendorf police located the vehicle and began to purse it down 1604 and northbound on I37 before coming to stop off of Henze Rd.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed at Donop and I-37. Police say one female suspect was detained and a male suspect was at large.

Deputies, along with SAPD Eagle created a perimeter and are searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.