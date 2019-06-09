In an effort to create a "smoke-free healthy healing environment," the South Texas Veterans Health Care System will be implementing a smoke-free policy starting October 1.

According to a release from the organization, the policy aligns with the Department of Veteran Affairs' (VA) "commitment to a smoke-free health care environment for patients, visitors, volunteers, vendors and employees."

Smoking will no longer be permitted at the Audie L. Murphy and Kerrville Campuses, or at any of the Outpatient and Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

The policy will apply to all cigarettes, cigars, pipes, e-cigarettes, vape pens, or e-cigars.

Christopher Sandles, Medical Director and CEO said that the "Implementation of this policy will help improve the health and overall quality of life for our patients and employees."