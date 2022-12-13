San Antonio-area softball coach arrested, accused of indecency with a child

CONVERSE, Texas — A softball coach associated with a local Texas Bombers team – a national junior Olympics-level program – was taken into custody Tuesday amid allegations that she had an "inappropriate relationship" with a child, Converse Police Department officials say.
According to a CPD release, officers on Monday met with the parents of a student who said an inappropriate relationship was transpiring involving their child and 24-year-old Miranda Sandoval.
During their investigation, police say, they found enough evidence that supported the allegations and an arrest warrant was obtained for indecency with a child by contact. Sandoval was subsequently arrested by Bexar County deputies Tuesday afternoon.
Converse PD said they do not have any other information regarding other victims currently, but if there are other victims or if anyone has any other information, they are are asked to reach out Detective Sergeant Molder at (210) 988-1536 or by email at kmolder@conversepd.com.