San Antonio-area softball coach arrested, accused of indecency with a child

Miranda Sandoval was arrested Tuesday on accusations of having inappropriate contact with a student, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONVERSE, Texas — A softball coach associated with a local Texas Bombers team – a national junior Olympics-level program – was taken into custody Tuesday amid allegations that she had an "inappropriate relationship" with a child, Converse Police Department officials say.

According to a CPD release, officers on Monday met with the parents of a student who said an inappropriate relationship was transpiring involving their child and 24-year-old Miranda Sandoval.

During their investigation, police say, they found enough evidence that supported the allegations and an arrest warrant was obtained for indecency with a child by contact. Sandoval was subsequently arrested by Bexar County deputies Tuesday afternoon.