Low lake levels create dangerous boating conditions for Labor Day weekend

The water levels in our region are comparable with the 2011 drought.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — With temperatures as hot as they've been, many are flocking to local lakes to cool off this holiday weekend. But they won't find nearly as much water as they're used to.

At the Canyon Lake Marina, large blocks can be seen sitting on the dirt this week. Those are used to anchor down the marina when lake levels are higher.

But because lake levels are so low these days, they are nowhere close to being underwater.

"It stinks that the the ramps are all down, but we try to make the best of it," says Shane Gray, who's been boating on Canyon Lake for years.

He says that, with water levels so low, you've got to be careful.

"There's a lot of stuff exposed," he said. "I went around just last month and was trying to find all the stumps that I wasn't aware of, that I hadn't seen before."

"I've been in San Antonio my whole life and I've never seen a drought like this," added Russ Gonzalez, who came up from San Antonio for a little R&R on the water.

Or, at least, what water there is.

"There's definitely a lot more debris coming up from the branches when we're out there in the boat," Gonzalez said. "It does make things a little tight but we'll make the best of it for sure."

Lake Marble Falls is 95% full, and leads the pack in terms of near-normal water levels at local lakes. But there's a deep dropoff for Canyon Lake, which is 68% full.

Then, Lake Travis at only 38.5%. And, finally, Medina Lake is virtually almost gone because it's 4% full.

Texas Parks and Wildlife says if you head to the lake, you need to be extra cautious this holiday weekend.

"Things that used to be under the water are now obstacles for boaters," said Kimberly Sorenson, boater education manager for Texas Parks and Wildlife. "So it's really important that we maintain safe speeds, watch around us and just make sure that we're being slow."