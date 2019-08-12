SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio businesswoman was laid to rest Saturday, months after her remains were found on a North Bexar County ranch.

Andreen McDonald disappeared around March 1. Her husband, Andre McDonald, has since been charged with her murder and tampering with evidence in connection with law enforcement’s investigation into Andreen's murder.

Services for Andreen McDonald were held at the Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Andreen’s mother, Hyacinth Smith, stepped out of the services early, visibly overcome with emotion as she was consoled by her niece, Donna Hylton.

Hylton said she’d learned more about her cousin, Andreen, during the services, sharing stories about Andreen’s competitive nature and loving heart.

“She really woke up every day wanting to be good for others,” Hylton said. “Not for herself. For others.”

Hylton revealed that even as Smith orchestrated funeral arrangements for her youngest daughter, she also had to work through financial troubles. According to Hylton, Smith and Andreen’s daughter no longer has access to the successful care facilities Andreen McDonald once ran.

“Her mother and her daughter, what about them?” Hylton asked. “We were just now able to get the lights on in the house. We have just been able to fill the refrigerator with some food with the help of Pamela Allen and her organization and friends of mine who’ve been reaching out to pay for this funeral.”

Allen confirmed to KENS 5 that her organization, Eagles Flight Advocacy and Outreach, restored power to the home where Smith lives. Allen said she has long term goals for the family and that those interested in donating can do so on Eagles Flight SA. There were no immediate plans for a benefit for the family.

Hylton thanked the city for their efforts in locating Andreen’s remains and asked that they not allow Smith and Andreen’s daughter to be forgotten.

“I just really want to emphasize what can we do now to make sure the victims, the other victims in this crime, are taken care of,” Hylton said

McDonald is set to go to trial in February of 2020 and remains behind bars.