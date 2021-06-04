South Texas Human Rights Center calling for immigration policy changes

Organizers said it's time that the country’s immigration policy is finally fixed because too many immigrants are dying.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man who heads the South Texas Human Rights Center in Brooks County is calling on the government to once and for all fix the immigration problem.



Eddie Canales is the Executive Director of the organization. It’s located in Falfurrias and on a daily basis Canales says his group is constantly working with immigrant families.

Much of that work focuses on helping family members to locate their loved one who has made to South Texas but is missing out in the brush. His humanitarian efforts also include placing water inside huge blue barrels on ranches throughout Brooks County for immigrants to have water.

Canales says it's time that the country’s immigration policy is finally fixed because too many immigrants are dying out in the brush as they try and come here to work.

"We need to look at alternatives regular station pathways in terms of getting people labor mobility coming in and doing the job sign in do a clearance check background check and everything let people go about and get their job and do the job that people that is essential in this country it’s not rocket science," Canales said.



One of our area Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is part of a group of congressman who has asked the Biden administration to come up with a more safe and orderly process to bring in immigrants to the country.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.