South Texas Blood & Tissue giving away ‘United for Uvalde’ T-shirts with blood donation

The special edition T-shirts will be given to everyone who donates blood through July 4 as a thank-you gift.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is showing their support for Uvalde by giving away “United for Uvalde” T-shirts with every blood donation through July 4, as a way of saying thank you.

If you have points in the South Texas Blood & Tissue Donor Store, you are also able to redeem them for the United for Uvalde T-shirt.

The tragic events in Uvalde showed just how critical it is to have blood on the shelves before disaster strikes. The South Texas Blood & Tissue was able to provide blood to Uvalde via medical helicopters and EMS units that were on the scene. The blood center also provided units to hospitals where victims were treated.

To schedule a donation visit SouthTexasBlood.org or call (210) 731-5590. Appointments are recommended, but walk-in donations will also be accepted as space allows at South Texas Blood & Tissue donor rooms and drives.

