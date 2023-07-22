South Texas barber shop creates a safe space for those who have sensory friendly needs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meeting the needs of clients with special abilities can be challenging for some businesses, but with the skill set of the barbers and stylists at Courtesy Barber Studio, they live up to the shop's name.
3NEWS met with one of the studio's stylists, Bella Styles. For her, creating experiences that make people feel good is just as important as making them look good.
"Especially in this industry, I want everyone to feel beautiful," she said.
Styles is a cosmetologist at Courtesy Barber Studio. She explained, "It shouldn't be 'are you able to do this,' or 'are you able to sit still', ok then you're able to feel beautiful."
For Styles, catering her craft for people with sensory sensitive needs is a basic necessity.
What isn't basic is the reaction she gets from parents who are often turned away for their child's service.
"Their face is just like 'ah', and their shoulders drop," she said.
It is a sigh of relief for parents of autistic children.
"I wouldn't say it's a challenge. It's just like cutting anyone's hair. Every kid is different," Styles said.
Jazmin Rivera is the co-owner of Courtesy Barber Studio.
"They're always leaving with a smile on their face."
Rivera said all of her stylists and barbers can accommodate sensory friendly services.
"Take the time to treat each other with that respect and that kindness. It's the biggest thing for us, for our team," she said.
"The music, we can turn it down," Styles said. "We cannot use our dryers, so they're not overwhelmed. It's just little things here and there that we've all picked up," Styles said.
At Courtesy Barber Studio, not a person, nor hair is out of place.
Styles added, "Especially in my chair, I want them to feel comfortable, I want them to feel invited. Not just accepted but invited."
Visit Courtesy Barber Studio at 4040 I-69 Access Road.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say
- Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family
- Woman, unborn baby killed in crash after hitting alligator on highway, officials say
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.